Customers will walk by four 12-foot skeletons adorned in pirate costumes to enter Treasure Aisles Outlet, set to open in St. Clair in early August.
“You have to get past our skeletons to hunt for treasure,” co-owner Levi Hudson, 32, said.
Treasure Aisles Outlet will be the biggest bin-based outlet store Hudson knows of in the state, he said, after traveling to every one he could find. The 23,000-square-foot warehouse at 2 Enterprise Drive will feature approximately 130 bins containing items for people to sift through and purchase at a fixed price.
The products for sale will be new and vary from electronics to clothes to household decor, co-owner Cyara Merkel, 25, said. Hudson said the prices will be $1 to $7 per item, depending on the day of the week and how recently the store restocked its products.
“We want the average item value to be $50 at a minimum in here with lots of stuff reaching up to $100 to $200 apiece,” Hudson said. “But none of them will ever be sold for more than $7. That’s the model.”
Each bin can hold 100 to 250 pieces of merchandise; the store also will feature 24 feet of clothing racks.
Typically, bin stores’ inventories come from other business’ liquidations, or their disposal of goods they cannot sell, and locations selling Amazon’s overstocked goods are trending, according to wholesale liquidator Merchandize Liquidators. Treasure Aisles’ items will come from up to 20 suppliers, and two to three of the main vendors will be Missouri-based, Hudson said. He would not disclose his vendors, he said, because the industry is very competitive.
Around the U.S., the resale industry increased fivefold from 2017 to 2021, from a $3 billion market to $15 billion, according to a report by thredUP and GlobalData. The industry is expected to triple in value to $47 billion in another four years. Resale differs from the traditional thrift and donation market, which is expected to grow from $21 billion to $30 billion by 2025.
“These are really starting to explode and grow in popularity,” Hudson said. Two years ago, he said, there were about 40 major bin stores throughout Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas, and today there are about 400.
Treasure Aisles is owned by Hudson, his friend Dallas Pierce and his family living in Rolla; Hudson’s brothers Elijah Hudson and RD Spence; Merkel, who is Elijah Hudson’s wife; and Anna Love, Levi Hudson’s wife.
The group is investing about $200,000 into the store using private funds, Levi Hudson said.
Levi Hudson said his rural upbringing in Wolf, Oklahoma — a town of 15 to 20 people, eight of whom were his family members — inspired the store’s theme. The Hudsons’ parents didn’t go into town often enough to be able to return rented movies before their due date, so they would get them from the library, where the kids hated the selection. Then one day they picked out “The Goonies.”
“It was the greatest movie I’ve ever seen — the sense of adventure, excitement and treasure,” Levi Hudson said. “It was just fantastic, so I’ve been obsessed with it since I was a kid, and the second we started talking about this store, we changed it from just, ‘Oh, it’s a bin store’ to ‘It’s a treasure hunt.’ ”
The treasure hunt will include a search to find a key in one of the bins, which will “unlock” a treasure chest containing $1,000 worth of goods such as jewelry or iPads, he said. Customers also can win the goods by pairing a St. Clair business receipt with a receipt from Treasure Aisles, putting their combined ticket into a weekly drawing for the chest.
“It really helps local businesses help each other out,” said Levi Hudson, who ran a food truck, electronic repair stores and a production studio in Rolla and Oklahoma prior to opening the bin store.
Treasure Aisles can be reached through its Facebook page and at 636-322-1424 once the phone line is set up.