St. Clair Welcoming Sign

With a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Missouri Department of Social Services, Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. (JFCAC) is organizing a community project within the St. Clair R-XIII School District’s boundaries, said Tasha Skouby, community development manager for JFCAC.

What the project will be, Skouby said, is up to community members. The community members have proposed several project ideas, but narrowed it down to four: a community center similar to the Franklin County Community Resource Center in Union, a homeless shelter, a volunteer database that can be used by people or organizations in need to find and recruit help, or transportation improvements.