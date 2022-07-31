With a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Missouri Department of Social Services, Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. (JFCAC) is organizing a community project within the St. Clair R-XIII School District’s boundaries, said Tasha Skouby, community development manager for JFCAC.
What the project will be, Skouby said, is up to community members. The community members have proposed several project ideas, but narrowed it down to four: a community center similar to the Franklin County Community Resource Center in Union, a homeless shelter, a volunteer database that can be used by people or organizations in need to find and recruit help, or transportation improvements.
“We are coordinating and trying to empower the community’s residents to come together and work together and make community decisions together,” Skouby said. “Rather than leaving it on the shoulders of the elected officials or the city leader. The projects that we try to encourage them to do are the projects that the city is not going to have time to do, they don’t have the staff or the support.”
The project has been in the works since November. JFCAC has been holding meetings to brainstorm ideas for what that project could be like. These meetings, which are ongoing, are open to anyone 16 and older living within the St. Clair School District boundaries. However, it is not affiliated with the school or necessarily a project related to the school.
“We use the school district boundaries just as a boundary line for the community,” Skouby said. “It’s not really anything associated with the school district itself.”
First, residents in these meetings identified a theme. This theme is meant to identify what issue or broader category of issues the project hopes to address. Skouby said St. Clair decided the theme for its project would be “a well-built community.” That means they want their project to address an issue of housing, transportation and/or infrastructure.
After they identified the theme, they came up with the project ideas based upon it, Skouby said. They then narrowed those ideas down based on feasibility, sustainability, whether they have the financial or volunteer support from the community, what kind of impact it will have and other considerations.
At 6 p.m., Aug. 2, in the JFCAC St. Clair Resource Center, the group will hold its next meeting where it will choose from those four options. Attendees can also participate virtually online. JFCAC is asking participants to register online at www.jfcac.org/communitytrust before the meeting.
JFCAC is also doing similar projects in Hillsboro; the Franklin R-II School District in rural New Haven; and Sunrise R-IX School District in rural De Soto. All of those communities are also receiving $15,000 grants.
Skouby said the Franklin R-II School District is a couple months behind St. Clair in the process. It has not identified any potential projects, but it has identified its theme: “a healthy community.” Skouby said that can relate to health broadly, but that the residents have been enthusiastic about addressing mental health with this theme.
“Our goal with the project is empowering the residents to understand what it takes to put on a community project and to consider what the community is capable of,” Skouby said. “And then we are empowering the local everyday residents to be the leaders of this project.”