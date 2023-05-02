The St. Clair Board of Aldermen reestablished a Park Advisory Board for the city Monday and appointed new members to various other boards including the Planning & Zoning Commission.
According to City Administrator John Lippert, while the city has formed de facto advisory committees on park issues at various times over the years, the ordinance that previously established a park board was technically decodified in 1993, so a new ordinance had to be approved to officially reconstitute the advisory board.
Members approved unanimously for appointments to the Park Advisory Board included Jack Dierking, Connie Shelton and Paula Dace for one-year terms, Andrew Saling, Cathy Bush Johnson and Megan Girardier for two-year terms and Billy Brown, Tim Davis and Ralph Thurman for three-year terms.
Members appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission included Connie Shelton and James Guthrie. New members appointed to the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board included Jackie Sutt, Stephanie Smith, Stephanie Fitzgerald, Dena Kruse and Clayton Buckthorpe. Reappointed EEZ Board members included Kyle Kruse and Nick Tiepelman.
Sutt was also reappointed to the Board of Adjustments, and Smith reappointed to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Board. Newly appointed members of the TIF Board included Fitzgerald, Buckthorpe, Dena Kruse, Johnson and Girardier.
All appointments approved Monday are tentative, pending review and background checks, Lippert noted.
Prior to approving the appointments, Aldermen Charlene Saling, Arthur Viehland and Amanda Sikes expressed various concerns including that there was not a thorough enough application process, that the open positions were not prominently advertised and that they weren’t personally familiar with all the people they were appointing to the boards.
Mayor Cozy Bailey pointed out, however, that it can be difficult to find anyone willing to serve on the various boards.
“We have boards that have been expired for two years, and we couldn’t even reach some of these people to see if they wanted to be back on those boards,” Bailey said.
After further discussion, all the appointments were approved unanimously.