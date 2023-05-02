St. Clair Welcoming Sign

The St. Clair Board of Aldermen reestablished a Park Advisory Board for the city Monday and appointed new members to various other boards including the Planning & Zoning Commission.

According to City Administrator John Lippert, while the city has formed de facto advisory committees on park issues at various times over the years, the ordinance that previously established a park board was technically decodified in 1993, so a new ordinance had to be approved to officially reconstitute the advisory board.