An unnamed St. Clair R-XIII student was injured in a hit-and-run June 9 after exiting a school bus stopped in the 700 block Mill Hill Road.
The boy sustained “scrapes and bruises” according to Superintendent Kyle Kruse, and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle as a precaution.
“We are very pleased with the rapid response from the district’s transportation employees, St. Clair PD, Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Clair EMS and the little guy, we think, is going to be okay,” Kruse said in an interview.
The eight other students on the bus at the time of the incident, approximately 3:20 p.m., were checked out by paramedics and were uninjured.
The bus had been stopped southbound on Mill Hill Road with its stop sign deployed and warning lights on when the student exited the bus. The student was crossing the road when the driver of a black or dark-colored SUV went around the bus, striking the student, the rear corner of the bus, and a stop sign, Kruse said.
The driver did not remain at the scene.
St. Clair Police officers, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are still searching for the driver of the SUV, according to a post on the St. Clair Police Department’s Facebook Page.
The incident is being investigated by the highway patrol according to Troop C Public Information Officer Corporal Dallas Thompson.