Tim Isgrig, who teaches social studies at St. Clair Junior High and coaches high school boys basketball and girls soccer was named the district’s teacher of the year May 10 at the monthly school board meeting.
“He teaches, he coaches, he’s here all the time,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “The kids couldn’t have, I don’t think, a person who cares more about their success.”
Three other teachers were awarded teacher of the year in their respective schools at the board meeting: St. Clair Elementary art teacher Andrew Mier; Edgar Murray Elementary counselor Samuel Walk; and St. Clair High School science teacher and health professions advisor Carina Gurnow also were honored.
Principal Shaun Fanger, who nominated Isgrig for the award, said he is appreciative of Isgrig’s willingness and flexibility to teach new and different classes. Fanger called the coach “the ultimate team player.”
“When we have needed him to take on a new course, I knew I could come to him and ask him what his thoughts are, and he has always just done that with a smile and absolutely knocked it out of the park every time,” Fanger said.
In addition to teaching classrooms of students, Fanger estimated that Isgrig has coached hundreds of athletes in eight years of coaching varsity girls soccer and five years of coaching varsity boys basketball. This season, Isgrig’s soccer Bulldogs have tied the program’s win record, going 16-8 in the regular season. St. Clair has a chance to set the record when it plays Sullivan in the first round of districts May 14.
“I do take a lot of pride in building relationships with students and supporting them in any way I can, so I think it’s neat to get recognized for that,” Isgrig said. “It’s just something I enjoy doing. I just enjoy coaching, enjoy teaching.”
Fanger said Isgrig’s players and students have participated in “countless community service projects and fundraisers under Isgrig’s advisement.”
Isgrig’s fourth hour is dedicated to advising St. Clair’s Student Lighthouse Team, a group of students who are given leadership opportunities around the district, like organizing the annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser. Isgrig said with donations, a spaghetti dinner, T-shirt sale and raffle, the group raised over $8,000 in February for the family of Emma Kissinger, a first-grade student at St. Clair Elementary who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Isgrig graduated from Washington High School in 2002 and earned his teaching degree at Missouri State. He started teaching at St. Clair in 2008 after working as a paraprofessional at Washington High School.
Isgrig said his high school basketball coach, Greg Dunigan, deserves the credit for his desire to be a coach. He said Dunigan and other coaches and teachers like Brendan Mahon, Bill Deckelman and Mike Scheer “really helped me mature and become a better leader and person.”
“I think as a teacher or a coach, it’s just important to build relationships and get to know each other, where they know that you’re always going to be there to support them,”Isgrig said. “That makes them want to be a part of the program and want to come back and watch our teams and visit our school.”
The district also recognized three district employees for 25 years of employment at St. Clair: elementary teacher Suson Elbert; Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch; and bus driver and driver trainer Tracy Bailey.