The St. Clair R-XIII School District’s Transportation Department will move from its current location, which is behind the junior high building, by the start of the next school year. The removal of the school buses will free up about 70 parking spaces for families, staff and event attendees.
“Parking has always, as long as I’ve known St. Clair, been an issue,” Superintendent Kyle Kruse said. “It’s been in short supply for the faculty and short supply for sports events. This will be convenient and easy to access.”
The district’s 30 buses will now be housed at Harris Industrial Park Lot 4-2, according to the Nov. 3 Board of Aldermen meeting minutes.
In addition to parking space, the district plans to remodel the former Jim’s Catering building and construct an additional building on the new site in the industrial park, Kruse said.
The buildings’ 6,800 square feet will provide space for three bus bays, a bus wash bay, storage for vehicle parts and tools, the transport director’s office and a classroom to train bus drivers, plan routes and hold meetings.
“The facility we have currently just is inadequate,” he said.
The district bought the park property for $315,000, and Kruse said he expects the entire project to cost under $1 million.
To fund the project, the district used extra money it received from passing a bond issue in the summer, Kruse said. When the district sold $12.75 million in bonds for district capital project money this summer, buyers paid extra to purchase them. The district received an additional $1.25 million, or $14 million total.
In January or February, the board of education will discuss preliminary plans for the project. The board will then request a bid to receive an official quote.
The new location is an improvement from the current bus lot location at the junior high building, Kruse said, which currently creates a lot of traffic congestion.
“It’s kind of distracting to students in class when the buses are moving in and out outside of their windows,” he said.
It also will benefit people attending sporting events such as high school football games at the nearby field, he said.
“People are parking down streets and in various directions to get to games and have to walk quite a ways and through the campus to get to the field,” Kruse said, “so this will help with that.”