The St. Clair R-XIII Board of Education reviewed preliminary plans for the district’s planned $9 million high school performing arts center Thursday at its monthly meeting.
The most recent plan from St. Louis-based architect incite Design Studio would put a 780-seat, 19,120-square-foot domed auditorium northeast of the current building, near St. Clair Junior High. The site would be over what is now parking, vegetation and the drive that travels underneath the high school’s elevated library.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said he and officials from incite Design met with city officials Wednesday to discuss the plans and there were some concerns about ventilation if the power goes out to address before finalizing plans. He said ventilation, traffic flow and parking are the remaining puzzle pieces yet to fall into place.
Kruse said the board could vote on final plans next month, if they are approved by the city inspectors and fire department. He said the bidding process would likely start sometime in the fall.
If the plan is approved, the building’s main entrance will move and be next to the proposed auditorium at the northernmost point of the building. The current auditorium, which is directly west of the proposed new entrance, would be partitioned into administrative office space, including a nurse’s office and a “badly needed” conference room.
Kruse said the new entrance location would be far less confusing for visitors of the school, especially those searching for the gymnasium. From the doors, it’s a straight shot past the proposed auditorium on the left to the gym.
In addition to an elevated stage and stadium-style seating, the auditorium will have two dressing rooms and extra space for the drama programs. The choir department is also getting a new 1,532 square-foot room and two individual practice rooms. The band, Kruse said, would stay in the room it is in, but with “acoustical upgrades.”
Though plans are still within the district’s $9 million budget, according to Kruse, he said the district will not finish the area underneath the library because of spiraling construction costs. He said it may become a breezeway so students are at least protected from the weather.
In other business, the board reelected all of its officers. David Berkel will continue as board president and Brian Hinson, vice president. Danny Shadrick, recently reelected with Craig Kindel in the April election, stays treasurer and Joyce Strothcamp was reelected board secretary.