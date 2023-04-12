Police continue to search for a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a 1-year-old boy in it from outside a St. Clair home.
“We believe we know the suspect and we are actively searching for the suspect,” St. Clair Police Chief Mike Wirt said. Police will provide more information when a suspect is caught or a warrant is issued, Wirt added.
Police were called at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, to the home in the 1100 block of Bardot Street after the theft of the Dodge Caravan minivan with the toddler inside was reported, a St. Clair Police Department Facebook post said. A female saw the minivan traveling on Neff Road, which Bardot Street turns into, toward Highway K, prompting officers with St. Clair Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol to search the area.
The minivan with the child inside was found abandoned by the suspect at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Deepwoods Drive and Highway K, police said. St. Clair EMS workers examined the child and found him to be safe and unharmed and returned him to his parents.
Police said they believe the suspect walked from Highway K to Neff Road and into the St. Clair city limits.
Wirt said Tuesday that police think the suspect likely did not know the child was in the minivan when he took it.
“We think it was just a crime of opportunity,” he said. “He saw the van and got into it and drove away.”
Police are asking people in the area, including around Sara Jane Lane, Highway PP and Crescent Village to check their outdoor video cameras for footage of the suspect and the minivan taken between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4. The suspect was identified as a white man in his 30s, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and a baseball cap.
An Amber Alert was sent out that morning after the child’s disappearance was reported.