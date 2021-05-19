A St. Clair police officer suffered minor injuries in a collision Sunday on Interstate 44, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the St. Clair Police Department.
Officer Kristopher C. Keckler was sitting in one of two police sport utility vehicles parked on the left side of the eastbound interstate at 7:44 p.m., responding to an earlier crash with emergency lights displayed.
A 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Dakota S. Potter, 23, of St. Clair, collided with the 2016 Ford Explorer Keckler was seated in.
Keckler’s Explorer was pushed into a 2020 Ford Explorer police SUV. The officer who drives the SUV was standing outside the vehicle and was not injured.
Keckler was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by the St. Clair Ambulance District.
Potter was not injured.
Both Keckler’s and Potter’s vehicles were totaled, but the 2020 Explorer had minor damage, according to the highway patrol.