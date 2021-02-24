Rollen Lester Summers, 24, St. Clair, is facing charges for second-degree burglary, according to officials.
St. Clair Police Chief Michael Wirt said officers were conducting a business check at ReBoot Computers and More, LLC, located at 507 N. Commercial Ave., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 3:30 a.m., when they discovered evidence of a burglary.
“Officers located footprints in the snow which matched footprints of shoes worn by the suspect involved in another incident,” Wirt said, adding after an interview it was discovered Summers was involved in the burglary.
In a sworn statement, Officer John Sikes said Summers broke into the business by entering through a window that was boarded up and took laptop computers, tablets, computer hotspots and a thumb drive.
Summers is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He appeared before Associate Circuit Court Judge David L. Hoven, for arraignment Thursday, Feb. 18.
No future court date had been scheduled as of press time, according to online court records.
In 2016, Summers pled guilty to eight counts of misdemeanor burglary. Those charges, which stemmed from a 2014 burglary in St. Clair, were for items valued at less than $500. Summers had been ordered to complete two years of probation in lieu of spending two years in the county jail.