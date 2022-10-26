St. Clair Police Department's Mark Debrecht and DEA Officer

A member of the St. Louis division of the DEA presents St. Clair Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Debrecht with a certificate recognizing the police officer's contribution to a large scale drug trafficking case. 

 Contributed Photo.

A longtime member of the St. Clair Police Department was recognized Wednesday morning for his work in assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with their investigation into a Collinsville, Illinois, doctor that was illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug to individuals that he had no doctor-patient relationship with or had ever met to determine their need for the drug.

“I want to thank Assistant Captain Debrecht for his hardwork assisting the DEA and federal law enforcement for his work in this case,” St. Clair Police Department Chief Mike Wirt told The Missourian. Wirt said Debrecht, who has been with the department for 13 years, helped investigators make contact with individuals in the community who had been impacted by the schemes of Dr. Matthew S. Miller. 