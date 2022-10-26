A longtime member of the St. Clair Police Department was recognized Wednesday morning for his work in assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with their investigation into a Collinsville, Illinois, doctor that was illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug to individuals that he had no doctor-patient relationship with or had ever met to determine their need for the drug.
“I want to thank Assistant Captain Debrecht for his hardwork assisting the DEA and federal law enforcement for his work in this case,” St. Clair Police Department Chief Mike Wirt told The Missourian. Wirt said Debrecht, who has been with the department for 13 years, helped investigators make contact with individuals in the community who had been impacted by the schemes of Dr. Matthew S. Miller.
“Utilizing his knowledge of the dangers associated with pharmaceutical drug diversion, Assistant Chief Debrecht reported the suspicious activities to the St. Louis Division,” Michael A. Davis wrote in a letter commending Debrecht’s assistance. That tip alerted federal investigators into Miller’s work within a “large scale drug trafficking organization that was illegally diverting drugs” between Illinois and Missouri.
Miller, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in Aug. 2021, was an osteopathic physician from Collinsville.
Miller, who was licensed to practice medicine in Missouri, Michigan and New Jersey, has since pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of making a false statement concerning a health matter, would write prescriptions for the anti-anxiety drug Xanax for six people between 2016 and 2018. However, Miller wrote these prescriptions despite not being licensed by Missouri’s Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and lacking a Drug Enforcement Administration registration number necessary to do so.
According to federal investigators, Xanax is a “commonly abused drug,” which can lead to dependence or addiction due to the fact that the drug produces a calming effect on the brain and central nervous system.
At times, the individuals — who are not identified in court records — would meet with Miller and give him some or all of the pills. At other times, investigators said Miller would sell the Xanax and split the money.
Wirt said some of the prescriptions were filled at pharmacies in St. Clair. At Miller’s sentencing in September, Miller was ordered to spend one year in federal prison and to pay restitution to the pharmacies impacted by his scheme.
“This happens way more often than people realize involving doctors and I’m glad that the DEA is actively working to bring those responsible to justice,” Wirt said.