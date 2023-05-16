James D. Crump, Jr.

A St. Clair man has been charged with felony assault after striking a St. Clair police officer in the face Monday morning.

James D. Crump, Jr., 29, is being held without bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center following the incident. Police say a citizen helped police subdue Crump in the altercation with the officer.