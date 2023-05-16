A St. Clair man has been charged with felony assault after striking a St. Clair police officer in the face Monday morning.
James D. Crump, Jr., 29, is being held without bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center following the incident. Police say a citizen helped police subdue Crump in the altercation with the officer.
St. Clair Police Chief Michael Wirt said police were dispatched to Katie Lane at the Crescent Village Trailer Park shortly before noon after receiving a 911 hang-up call. While investigating the incident, an officer spotted a man who had been a suspect in a previous misuse of 911 case. A witness said the man, later identified as Crump, has been arguing earlier with his wife.
Wirt said the man refused to acknowledge the officer when he asked if he had placed the 911 call. The officer had communications call back the number from the 911 hang-up and a phone in Crump’s possession rang. Crump then told the officer he and his wife had been arguing and that he broke a window from a vehicle the couple was in the process of buying from his wife’s parents.
Police said when the officer attempted to speak further with Crump he began to walk away. The officer advised Crump to stop but he refused to comply. The officer then attempted to detain Crump, who resisted. Police reported Crump swung a closed fist at the officer, attempted to kick him and then attempted to run away. Both Crump and the officer stumbled to the ground and while the officer attempted to subdue him, police say Crump struck the officer under his right eye with a closed fist. At that point, a citizen assisted the officer and they were able to detain Crump and place him in handcuffs.
In addition to being struck in the face, Wirt said the officer sustained lacerations to his elbows and hands during the altercation. He was treated at the scene. Crump was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington, treated for minor injuries, found “fit for confinement,” and transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
On Tuesday, Crump was charged with felony assault of a police officer and misdemeanor resisting/interfering with an arrest.
Wirt praised the citizen who assisted the officer in the incident, saying his “bravery and willingness to help an officer in need is very much appreciated and will not be forgotten.”