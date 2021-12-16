Police arrested a man and woman Thursday after a shots fired incident, according to a press release from the St. Clair Police Department.
At 12:55 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash at North Commercial Avenue and Main Street involving a motorcycle and a blue car, with reports that shots had been fired, according to the press release. Upon arrival, the officers were reportedly told by a man and women, who had been riding the motorcycle and traveling eastbound, that they were sideswiped by the blue car. The man reportedly said that he grabbed a handgun from his waist band and fired one round at the blue car as it drove away.
There was no damage found to any vehicle or building in the area, police reported. No injuries were reported.
The two were arrested for outstanding warrants, according to the press release. The man had a warrant for a weapons violation, and the woman’s warrant was for a traffic violation.