The city of St. Clair is planning to improve its sewer system with the help of a state-funded grant.
The St. Clair Board of Aldermen voted Monday night 3-0 to approve an agreement with Union-based Cochran Engineering to pursue the grant and oversee the design and construction of the project. Ward 2 Alderman Jamie Frossard was absent and did not vote.
Interim City Administrator Russell Rost said the exact improvements have yet to be determined. The city has simply identified the need for improvements, he said. “Specifically what they’ll do won’t be determined until the design process is done,” he said.
Cochran Engineering estimates the project will cost $630,000, and Rost said even though the specifics of the upgrades have yet to be determined, these cost estimates are usually correct.
The city expects to pay for most of that cost with a $500,000 community development block grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The city would contribute $129,000 to the project.
Per an agreement with the city, Cochran Engineering will handle three stages of the project: application, design and bidding, and construction. This means the engineering firm will handle applying for the community development block grant, soliciting bids from contractors and overseeing those contractors as they complete the project.
There will be a public hearing on the upgrades on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive.
At Monday’s meeting, the board also:
• Heard a report from Rost that the city has now received 11 applications for the city’s vacant city administrator position. The city has narrowed the list to seven applicants it wishes to pursue, he said.
• Heard a suggestion from Mayor Cozy Bailey that the city keep some of the decorative lights it put on Main Street for the holidays year-round.