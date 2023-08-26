Internal Revenue Service Standard Graphic Image
Officials in St. Clair passed property tax changes this week, with the city’s Board of Aldermen opting to lower the city’s tax rate Monday while the school board raised the district’s tax levy Wednesday.

The new property tax rate for the city is .685 percent, down from .694 percent that was imposed last fiscal year. All Aldermen present at Monday night’s meeting voted to adopt the ordinance lowering the tax rate; Ward 2 Alderman Chris Dulworth did not attend. The city levies property taxes for two funds: a general municipal fund, and a fund for parks and recreation maintenance. The City of St. Clair has no outstanding bond debt that requires payment from a tax levy. 

