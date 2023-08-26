Officials in St. Clair passed property tax changes this week, with the city’s Board of Aldermen opting to lower the city’s tax rate Monday while the school board raised the district’s tax levy Wednesday.
The new property tax rate for the city is .685 percent, down from .694 percent that was imposed last fiscal year. All Aldermen present at Monday night’s meeting voted to adopt the ordinance lowering the tax rate; Ward 2 Alderman Chris Dulworth did not attend. The city levies property taxes for two funds: a general municipal fund, and a fund for parks and recreation maintenance. The City of St. Clair has no outstanding bond debt that requires payment from a tax levy.
Dr. Kyle Kruse, superintendent of St. Clair R-XIII School District, presented the school board with several property tax levy options for this fiscal year at the Wednesday evening meeting. The board unanimously opted to increase the total from 3.67 percent to 3.78 percent, the same rate as in FY2020 and lower than the rate of 3.82 percent in FY2021.
The approved tax rate will allow the board to generate sufficient tax revenue to pay off the remainder of its bond debt early — roughly $435,000 — saving the district $84,700 in interest. It also provides flexibility for the board to issue another bond for projects in the future without raising taxes.
Kruse pointed out that St. Clair has not only the lowest property tax rate of any Franklin County school district, but also the lowest assessed valuation per student, or the ratio of property value dollars to number of students. This negatively impacts the amount of money available to spend on each student.
The total assessed property value within the St. Clair R-XIII School District is currently $191,900,332. Within the city limits, that number is $80,740,502.
Both the city and school board rates were passed ahead of a county wide Sept. 1 deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.