The St. Clair Board of Aldermen appointed an interim city administrator last Monday.
The position became vacant after Travis Dierker resigned to accept a position as financial director for the Northwest School District. Russell Rost, who previously served as St. Clair city administrator from 2003 to 2006 and then as Union city administrator from 2006 to 2020, will assume the post while the city finds a replacement for Dierker.
St. Clair also is looking to fill its parks supervisor position. The aldermen decided to change the job title from park supervisor to park maintenance. Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes said it would better reflect the duties of the position, which wouldn’t supervise any other employees.
The board also discussed the chief of police salary. They decided to ask City Attorney Kurt Voss to write an ordinance that would make the chief’s salary $82,000 per year over four years with a $1,500 raise in each of the subsequent years.