This Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the St. Clair Historical Museum will present “Military March Through Time: A Living History.”
The event will feature speakers at St. Clair’s Scenic Regional Library branch, as well as activities and historical presenters in period costume at the museum, located at 560 S. Main St., and the St. Clair United Methodist Church grounds, 485 S. Main St.
Time periods featured as part of the event include the French Revolutionary era, Civil War era and World War I. Various presenters will be on hand representing these time periods.
The event is free to attend, although donations are accepted. Visit stclairmomuseum.org for more information.
Note: The version of this article appearing in the Wednesday, July 12, edition of The Missourian included an incorrect headline stating the event would be Friday. The event is planned for Saturday, July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.