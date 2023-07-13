St. Clair Historical Museum
St. Clair Historical Museum

 Submitted Photo.

This Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the St. Clair Historical Museum will present “Military March Through Time: A Living History.”

The event will feature speakers at St. Clair’s Scenic Regional Library branch, as well as activities and historical presenters in period costume at the museum, located at 560 S. Main St., and the St. Clair United Methodist Church grounds, 485 S. Main St.

