William Michael-Myron Smith
William Michael-Myron Smith has been charged with four felony counts involving sex with a child, including incest, rape and statutory rape. 

A St. Clair man accused of multiple sex crimes against at least one child was back in court twice in recent weeks, according to electronic court records. 

In his first court appearance, William M. Smith, 35, of St. Clair, learned that he will have to wait until May 2024 for a jury to be convened in this case. 