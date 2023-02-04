A St. Clair man accused of multiple sex crimes against at least one child was back in court twice in recent weeks, according to electronic court records.
In his first court appearance, William M. Smith, 35, of St. Clair, learned that he will have to wait until May 2024 for a jury to be convened in this case.
The two-day jury trial is scheduled for May 29 and May 30 of 2024.
In his other most recent appearance in court on Jan. 31, Smith sought to have the terms of his bond modified. He was previously held on a $500,000 cash only bond, but that was reduced in August 2021. He later posted a $5,000 bond payment.
In court earlier this week, Smith’s attorney asked a judge to allow his client to remove his GPS-equipped ankle bracelet. The judge allowed this, but reminded Smith that he is to have no contact with the alleged victim in this case.
The case against Smith stems from allegations that he was repeatedly sexually assaulting two children inside a home on East Springfield Road. Those allegations sparked a months-long investigation by the St. Clair Police Department that determined one girl inside the home had been sexually assaulted.
Ultimately, Smith was charged with one count of first-degree rape of a minor younger than 12, one count of statutory rape, and two counts of incest. According to court records, Smith could be given a life sentence in prison if he is convicted on the rape of a minor charge.