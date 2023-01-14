Justice Graphic

A St. Clair man who pleaded guilty last month to charges of child abuse and domestic assault will be sentenced later this month, according to online court records. 

Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann on Dec. 13, Aaron Halcott, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and one count of domestic assault. He is now scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on Jan. 24, pending the results of a sentencing assessment report. 