A St. Clair man who pleaded guilty last month to charges of child abuse and domestic assault will be sentenced later this month, according to online court records.
Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann on Dec. 13, Aaron Halcott, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and one count of domestic assault. He is now scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on Jan. 24, pending the results of a sentencing assessment report.
The charges against Halcott stem from an incident that happened on July 6, 2020, inside of a St. Clair home on Arbor Lane.
According to court documents, Halcott assaulted his girlfriend and then pledged to burn the house down. A Franklin County Sheriff Department deputy detected a “strong odor of gasoline” in the house’s garage and found a partially empty gasoline can in the laundry room. Two of the children inside of the home also reported to deputies that they had sustained injuries caused by Halcott.
The two counts of child abuse are both Class D felonies, which carry a minimum sentence of one year per count and a maximum sentence of seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He could also be sentenced to spend up to one year in the Franklin County Jail and to pay a $10,000 fine. The domestic assault charge is a Class E felony, which carries a possible sentence of up to four years in prison, a year in the county jail and up to a $10,000 fine.