A St. Clair man was seriously injured Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle and overturned it, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The report states that Korey M. Hedge, 18, of St. Clair, was riding his motorcycle Sunday at 6 p.m. on Sunny Meadows Road, northeast of the St. Clair city limits. Hedge lost control of his motorcycle, a 2022 Qipai Hunier, while trying to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle overturned on its right side and ejected Hedge, according to the report.
