A St. Clair man was hospitalized after being removed from a storm drain Sunday night, according to a Union Police news release.
The 36-year-old man, whose name was not provided, was found stuck in a pipe after police were called to the area of Sarah Lane in southwestern Union at around 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. The man, who police said was impaired on drugs, told officers he crawled into the pipe looking for his Jeep.
Union Fire and Ambulance were called to the scene to help remove the man.
The man was not injured from being stuck in the pipe but was taken to the hospital because of his drug impairment, police said. He was then taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center for “safekeeping,” according to Union Police.