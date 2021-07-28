A St. Clair man is facing criminal charges after police say he held a box cutter knife to his nephew’s throat during a fit of anger.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker has charged Donald Shane Bumann, 44, with first-degree child endangerment, a Class D felony; armed criminal action, an unclassified felony; and fourth-degree domestic assault, which is a misdemeanor.
According to court records, Bumann walked into the St. Clair Police Department on Thursday, July 22. He told police that he had been involved in a dispute with other family members at his residence and that he had threatened an unidentified 10-year-old nephew with a “green box cutter style knife.”
The boy had reportedly used Bumann’s lighter to light fireworks, which sparked the argument. The nephew was not injured, and the knife was later recovered and seized.
St. Clair police interviewed the boy and the boy’s father, who said he wanted to press charges against Bumann, according to the probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
Bumann was taken into custody at the police station, and he remains in the custody of the Franklin County Jail. His bail has been set at $25,000 cash only.
A hearing in this case before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley D. Williams is scheduled for Thursday, July 29.
If convicted on the child endangerment charge, Bumann could be sentenced to up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He could also be ordered to spend up to one year in the county jail or to pay a monetary fine not to exceed $10,000. If convicted on the armed criminal action charge, Bumann could be sentenced to up to three years in state prison without the eligibility of probation or parole.
If convicted of the domestic assault charge, Bumann could be sentenced to up to one year in the county jail or ordered to pay up to $2,000 in fines.