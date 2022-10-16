A St. Clair man died Saturday night after being involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near the road's intersection with Highway AT, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, William McMillian, 60, was driving driving westbound on Highway 50 when the 2004 GMC Canyon truck he was driving crossed the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.