A St. Clair man suffered moderate injuries in a four-vehicle crash on I-44 early Monday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 5:05 a.m. on Feb. 27, Jason D. Miller, 61, of St. Clair, was driving eastbound on I-44 in a 2014 Ford Fiesta when he was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle near the 247 mile marker, around the area of the U.S. Route 50 junction.
Miller’s vehicle traveled into the median and became disabled, blocking the roadway, according to the MSHP. It was then struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Camero driven by Donna M. Sieckmann, 34, of Owensville, and a 1992 Honda Accord driven by John N. Bentley, 39, of St. Clair, according to the crash report.
Of the four people involved in the crash, only Miller was known to be injured, according to the MSHP. He was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Union ambulance personnel.