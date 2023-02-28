Police Light Crime Graphic

A St. Clair man suffered moderate injuries in a four-vehicle crash on I-44 early Monday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 5:05 a.m. on Feb. 27, Jason D. Miller, 61, of St. Clair, was driving eastbound on I-44 in a 2014 Ford Fiesta when he was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle near the 247 mile marker, around the area of the U.S. Route 50 junction.