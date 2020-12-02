A St. Clair man was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for the treatment of injuries he sustained in a crash in St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Joseph C. Wolford, 26, of St. Clair, was driving a 2008 Yamaha Vespa southbound on Interstate 270 on Thursday, Nov. 26, around 5:20 p.m.
Also driving southbound on the interstate was Andrew F. Schuler, 32, of St. Louis, who was driving a 2015 Ford Escape.
According to the Highway Patrol, Schuler became distracted by a passenger in his vehicle and the vehicle drifted into the adjacent lane where the SUV hit the Vespa driven by Wolford. The Vespa overturned following the collision.
Wolford, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District. Schuler was not hurt in the crash, according to the report.