A St. Clair man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle crash in rural Franklin County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly before 4 p.m. on May 13, Cory M. Moore, 28, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 truck southbound on Route N south of Robertsville.
Moore slowed the vehicle down due to a curve in roadway, but his vehicle had an equipment failure which led the vehicle to begin to slide toward the edge of the roadway. The vehicle then travelled off the roadway and overturned.
Moore, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Meramec Ambulance District personnel to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment of his injuries.
