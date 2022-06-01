A St. Clair man, who is a convicted felon, faces new criminal charges after he threatened to kill his parents and was found in possession of two guns.
As a convicted felon, Ricky J. Walton, 33, is barred under state law from possessing a gun. According to online court records, Walton was convicted of drug-related charges in 2016; burglary and theft in 2007; and tampering with a motor vehicle in 2006. He has also been convicted of multiple misdemeanors, according to court records.
Walton’s new charges date back to May 12 when a St. Clair police officer was called to the area of Main and Ferdinand streets in St. Clair after receiving a report that Walton had fired a gun, according to a probable cause statement from the St. Clair Police Department. Upon arrival, Walton’s parents reportedly told the officer that Walton fired an AK-47-style rifle and handgun in the air and said he was going to kill them, before fleeing. The officers were then allegedly able to locate Walton and take him into custody.
Police also allegedly found the AK-47-style rifle and the handgun, as well as a spent shell casing that matched the caliber on the rifle, according to the probable cause statement.
Following this incident, Walton has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a potential 1-7 years in custody and up to a $10,000 fine; unlawful use of a weapon, a Class E felony that carries a sentence, if convicted, of 1-4 years in custody and up to $10,000 fine; and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault, a Class A misdemeanor, which each carry up to a year incarceration and up to $2,000 in fines.
A hearing is scheduled for this case at 9 a.m. June 9, according to online court records.