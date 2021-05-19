A St. Clair man is facing second-degree domestic assault charges, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
A caller in the 1300 block of Fox Run Lane in St. Clair said her boyfriend, Guy M. Wolford, 30, of St. Clair, had assaulted her and was trying to break down the door to the room where she was hiding.
Police arrived and spoke with both the caller and Wolford, with the caller saying Wolford choked her and dragged her across the floor. Officials said the caller’s injuries were consistent with the allegations.
Wolford was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility, where he has a $25,000 bond.