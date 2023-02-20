A St. Clair man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly threatened to shoot a family member, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Kevin R. Hunt, Jr., 31, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Both of these charges are Class C felonies.
The charges against him stem from an incident that occurred Feb. 15 in St. Clair on Highway WW.
According to court documents, Hunt was walking down the roadway, yelling profanities and threatening bodily harm toward a family member. A person who was in the yard of a home in that area called 911. They also told the man to leave the area due to his erratic behavior and use of profanity.
The caller then began following the man — later identified as Hunt — on foot to ensure that Hunt left the area. Hunt then turned toward the caller and verbally threatened to shoot them. He then proceeded to point a handgun at the caller.
Authorities say that Hunt held the gun “in a threatening manner” before walking out of view of the 911 caller, who was able to provide a physical description of Hunt to deputies. The description was then distributed to deputies who were canvassing the area and who were able to locate Hunt just east of Highway WW on North Service Road.
After being detained, deputies recovered a 9-millimeter handgun, undisclosed narcotics, and drug paraphernalia from Hunt. Hunt was taken into custody without incident.
A hearing in this case has not been scheduled, according to electronic court records.
This arrest is not the first time that Hunt has been the subject of a criminal investigation.
In 2013, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree motor vehicle tampering and to an resisting arrest charge. He initially received probation on these charges, but that probation was revoked in 2017 and he was turned over to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve out a three year prison sentence.
In July 2021, prosecutors filed drug possession charges against Hunt. That case is ongoing, with a hearing scheduled for March.