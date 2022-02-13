A St. Clair man has been accused of child endangerment after he allegedly exposed his 10-month-old child to fentanyl, a narcotic drug.
Ryan W. McDaniel, 31, has been charged with endangerment of the welfare of a child, a class-B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class-D felony; and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, a class-E felony, according to online court records.
On July 3, 2020, McDaniel allegedly took his 10-month-old child to a hotel room at the Super 8 Hotel in St. Clair where he “knowingly and recklessly” exposed the child to fentanyl, according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. Clair Police Department. He then, police claim, waited 93 minutes before calling 911 and attempted to destroy evidence.
Once police officers arrived, McDaniel reportedly told them that the child had choked and never mentioned that the child could have been exposed to a narcotic. Police officers only verified that the child was exposed when they found two and a half capsules in the trash, all of which later tested positive for fentanyl during a lab test conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to the probable cause statement. One of the capsules allegedly had what appeared to be a bite mark.
McDaniel reportedly denied that the narcotics were his and claimed that the trash had not been changed after the previous renter of the room left. However, the probable cause statement said that officers found video footage of a maid cleaning and changing the trash bags between occupants.
Additionally, McDaniel allegedly threw a pill bottle with his name on it into the grass in an attempt to hide it from the police, according to the probable cause statement. The pill bottle reportedly contained eight more capsules, which also tested positive for fentanyl.
Police also reportedly found video surveillance that showed McDaniel in possession of the pill bottle, according to the probable cause statement. Police reportedly searched his internet history and found recent searches for “what happens if baby gets ahold of heroine,” “how long fentanyl stay (sic) in system,” “national helpline” and other similar terms.
A hearing for McDaniel’s case has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.