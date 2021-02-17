A St. Clair man is facing four felonies related to sex crimes involving children, according to electronic court records.
William Michael-Myron Smith, 30, was charged last month with two counts of incest, a Class E felony; one count of first-degree rape, involving a victim less than 12 years of age, an unclassified felony; and one count of statutory rape involving a victim less than 14 years of age.
According to electronic court records, the alleged rape and incest first occurred on March 13, 2017, and again on Jan. 1, 2020.
The investigation into Smith began on Jan. 21, 2020, when officers with the St. Clair Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of East Springfield Road after receiving a report that an adult male inside the home was sexually assaulting two juvenile females. Due to the nature of the allegations and their age, no further information about the victims are being released by the police.
That initial call sparked a months-long extensive investigation, according to the St. Clair Police Department.
Smith remains at the Franklin County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
No court date for Smith has been set, according to online court records.