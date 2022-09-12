A St. Clair man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly started a fire that got out of control.
Joshua W. Presley, 36, has been charged with knowingly burning or exploding, a Class E felony that carries up to four years in prison and $10,000 if given the maximum sentence. Charges were filed Aug. 29.
In September 2021, Presley was reportedly burning trash in a barrel next to a mattress, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. That mattress reportedly caught fire and the wind made the fire grow bigger to the point that it was burning a tree, several bushes and saplings, according to the probable cause statement.
The statement also said the sheriff’s department had received calls about Presley starting fires before. He had been arrested days earlier by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for arson. Details about any charges against Presley for arson weren’t available in online court records.
Presley is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union.