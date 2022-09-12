Joshua Presley
Joshua Presley.

 Photo Courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff Department.

A St. Clair man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly started a fire that got out of control.

Joshua W. Presley, 36, has been charged with knowingly burning or exploding, a Class E felony that carries up to four years in prison and $10,000 if given the maximum sentence. Charges were filed Aug. 29.