A 28-year-old St. Clair man was arrested earlier this month after a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted him on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree child molestation, according to law enforcement officials. 

Clinton L. Singleton, who was indicted in July, was arrested by the St. Clair Police Department on Aug. 9. The press release did not specify where he was arrested or why there was a delay in arresting him after the indictment.