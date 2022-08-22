A 28-year-old St. Clair man was arrested earlier this month after a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted him on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree child molestation, according to law enforcement officials.
Clinton L. Singleton, who was indicted in July, was arrested by the St. Clair Police Department on Aug. 9. The press release did not specify where he was arrested or why there was a delay in arresting him after the indictment.
The sexual abuse charge is a Class C felony, while the child molestation charge is a Class E felony.
According to court documents, the charges against Singleton stem from allegations made in January 2022 that he pressured a child under the age of 18 into performing sexual acts on him at a home on Plaza Drive in January. The press release does not specify Singleton’s relationship with the alleged victim.
Upon learning about the allegations, the St. Clair Police Department and the Child Advocacy Center of East Central Missouri conducted an “extensive investigation” and an investigative report was forward to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.
Singleton, who remains in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to online court records. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
If convicted on the sex abuse charge, Singleton could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison. If he is convicted on the child molestation charge, he could spend up to four years in prison and be ordered to pay a fine.