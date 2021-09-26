A St. Clair man facing four felonies related to sex crimes involving children will have a jury trial next March.
The two-day jury trial of William Michael-Myron Smith, 34, is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 23, and conclude Thursday, March 24, according to electronic court records.
Twentieth Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann will preside over the trial.
In January, prosecutors charged Smith with two counts of incest, a Class E felony; one count of first-degree rape involving a victim less than 12 years of age, an unclassified felony; and one count of statutory rape involving a victim less than 14 years of age.
According to electronic court records, the alleged rape and incest first occurred on March 13, 2017, and again on Jan. 1, 2020.
The investigation into Smith began on Jan. 21, 2020, when officers with the St. Clair Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of East Springfield Road after receiving a report that an adult male inside the home was sexually assaulting two juvenile females. Due to the nature of the allegations and their age, no further information about the victims is being released by the police.
That initial call sparked a months-long extensive investigation, according to the St. Clair Police Department.
Initially held on a $500,000 cash-only bond, Smith had his bond reduced at a recent hearing. He posted his $5,000 bond last month and has been ordered to have a GPS monitoring device on his person at all times prior to the jury trial.