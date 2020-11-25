The streets of St. Clair are a bit brighter this holiday season.
The city has purchased $6,000 in new and upgraded Christmas decorations with proceeds from its “Adopt a Lamp Pole” program earlier this year.
In all, the lights are illuminating three miles of streets, City Inspector Mike Bursey said. Much of that is on Main Street downtown, where stars line the street and lights criss-cross the roadway.
“All of us in the city of St. Clair have worked hard to provide the light display going down the center of Main Street and on some side roads,” Bursey said.
The process of putting up the lights has taken some time, since employees are doing it when they can get away from their other tasks.
“We put it up, we see how we like it, and we adjust it,” said Kim Miller, administrative assistant in the building department.
The decorations all use energy-saving LED lights, Miller said. “Our leadership wants us to be environmentally conscious and respectful of that.”
The city has been getting positive comments about the lights on Facebook, Bursey said. “A lot of the comments are it’s like driving through a tunnel,” he said. “It looks like an old-fashioned Christmas, and the light are just fabulous.”
City staff looks forward to having all the work done, so employees can enjoy looking at the lights. “We’re looking at it now like, ‘Is there a bulb out? Can we add to it?’ ” Miller said.
As part of the lamp pole program, businesses paid $225 to adopt a pole. The city provided a unique banner for the pole and a large hanging flower basket was displayed in spring, summer and fall.
While the businesses that bought up the 60 available banner spots this year will get a chance to buy them again in 2021, a few businesses already are showing interest in the lamp poles in case someone doesn’t renew, Bursey said.
The 2021 banner program will seek to raise money to beautify downtown with benches, large flower pots and trash cans, Bursey said.
In addition to stepping up its own Christmas light game, St. Clair is encouraging residents to decorate their own properties and sponsoring a Christmas light contest for residents and businesses.
“We’re challenging businesses and homeowners to step up to the plate and decorate,” Bursey said.
One home and one business will be selected as winners by a four-judge panel. Residents are encouraged to make nominations.
While residents are encouraged to have lights on each night from Dec. 1 until Christmas night, they will be judged the night of Monday, Dec. 21, so all contestants must have their lights on that night.
The winning business gets a traveling trophy that was won by Sophisticuts Barbershop in 2019. The winning resident receives $300 in prizes and gift certificates.
For more information on nominating a house or business, contact Bursey’s office at 636-629-0333.