School board candidates answer questions at St. Clair forum
Buy Now

St. Clair R-XIII school board candidates, from left, Brian Hinson, David A. Berkel, both incumbents; Heather Ann Van Ness; and Jason Gaszak, both challengers; answer questions during a candidate forum March 16 at Scenic Regional Library’s St. Clair Branch. The event was hosted by Scenic Regional Library and The Missourian and featured questions submitted by parents and teachers.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Four candidates running for three seats on the St. Clair R-XIII Board of Education met Thursday evening for a candidate forum at the local branch of the Scenic Regional Library, hosted in coordination with The Missourian.

The forum participants included two incumbents, Brian Hinson and David Berkel, and two new candidates, Heather Ann Van Ness and Jason Gaszak. Parents and teachers submitted the questions asked during the forum, which was moderated by Scenic Regional Library Assistant Director Megan Maurer and Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert.