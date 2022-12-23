St. Clair Performing Arts Groundbreaking
St. Clair R-XIII Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse, left, district administrators, board members, contractors and other dignitaries scoop the first shovelfuls of dirt Dec. 20 at the site of the planned performing arts center at St. Clair High School. Brockmiller Construction Inc., of Farmington, will build the $13 million structure. Missourian Photo/Reid Glenn.

The St. Clair R-XIII School District broke ground Tuesday on its nearly $13 million performing arts center.

Several district administrators, students, builders, and others involved in the project gathered for the event at St. Clair High School, where the first shovelfuls of dirt were turned up for a 19,120-square-foot domed auditorium and new main entryway.