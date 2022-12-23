The St. Clair R-XIII School District broke ground Tuesday on its nearly $13 million performing arts center.
Several district administrators, students, builders, and others involved in the project gathered for the event at St. Clair High School, where the first shovelfuls of dirt were turned up for a 19,120-square-foot domed auditorium and new main entryway.
“The idea of a performing arts center was developed through community input,” said Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse. “We actually held two essentially open-microphone sessions where you all came out and you told us this is what our school district needs. And here we are today, making that a reality.”
The project has been in the planning stages for several years. It is mostly funded through a 2019 bond issue passed by St. Clair voters in order to build a storm-resistant safe room for students of every school on campus. Kruse thanked the community for the bond issue, which also paid for a new grandstand at the football/soccer field, roof repairs and other projects around the district.
“This auditorium is what I like the most because I can remember back when my girls were in school and they were both in the drama club and they were in plays and the first play I ever came to my kids said, ‘Mom, it’s a pretty gross auditorium,’” proposition Chairperson Dana Dougherty said. “It was kind of bad, but anyway, I’m excited for my grandsons to invite grandma one day to the most beautiful auditorium. And I also am excited about the safety of all the kids in our school.”
St. Louis Architect Incite Design Studio designed the construction of the dome, which will sit directly east of the current breezeway. Brockmiller Construction Inc., of Farmington, is under contract to build the 780-seat performing arts center and remodel the current, much smaller, auditorium into classrooms and offices.