St. Clair has hired a new city administrator. After receiving unanimous approval from the St. Clair Board of Aldermen Monday night, Donald Stolberg will take on the role beginning Feb. 1.
Stolberg comes to St. Clair after spending almost 18 years working in St. Charles. He began there as a non-commissioned police officer, but eventually moved into the city’s administrative department, where he’s worked for the past five and a half years.
“My goal has always been to become a city administrator,” he said.
Before his time in St. Charles, Stolberg served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 22 years. He also has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“The community is very tight-knit and close and it’s a welcoming community,” he said. “And I really am excited about this opportunity.”
He said he believes the city has great opportunities for growth.
Initially, Stolberg said he’s going to spend some time getting to know what direction the city’s elected officials want to take.
“I think the most important thing is to work with the Board of Aldermen and the mayor to find out where they want the city to head and what they want to be done for the city,” Stolberg said.
The position became open after Travis Dierker stepped down in November to take a role as financial director of the Northwest School District.
“Mr. Stolberg was the best candidate hands down,” said Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes, who was on the hiring committee.
Mayor Cozy Bailey also was on the hiring committee.
“There was only one finalist in my book and he’s sitting right here,” she said pointing at Stolberg in the audience.
Interim City Administrator Russel Rost, who took over temporarily after Dierker resigned, said he thinks the employment contract is fair to the city and Stolberg.
The three-year contract will pay Stolberg $85,000 annually with a $2,500 raise every February.
Before the board formally hired Stolberg, however, it tweaked the city code to make the hiring possible.
Previously, it was required that a city administrator must live within the city limits of St. Clair. The board unanimously voted to amend that requirement to allow Stolberg to live in Kirkwood until family matters that require him to stay there change.
Sikes said forgoing this residency requirement was “in the best interest of the city.”
“I agree and I don’t think where he lives is going to change his dedication to the city,” Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland said.
The first board of aldermen meeting with Stolberg as administrator will be Feb. 7 at St. Clair City Hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive, at 7 p.m.