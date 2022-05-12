A St. Clair High School student was killed and two others were injured in a one-vehicle crash on a rural Franklin County highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and school district officials.
The highway patrol reports that at 4:20 p.m. a 16-year-old teenage boy was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota truck eastbound on Route TT near Aitch Road, which is south of Moselle. In the vehicle with the driver were two passengers, both 15-year-old teenage boys. The names of the teenagers, who are all from St. Clair, have not been released by the highway patrol. The school district will also not be releasing the boys’ names, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kyle Kruse.
The highway patrol’s crash report details how the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, overturned and struck a utility pole.
The deceased teen died at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was airlighted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur for treatment of his serious injuries. The surviving passenger was also taken by private vehicle to the Creve Coeur hospital with moderate injuries.
The announcement of the fatal crash was not made until after the high school observed its annual spring commencement Thursday.
“It is my sad duty to inform you of a tragedy in our Bulldog family,” Kruse said in his announcement. At school tomorrow, there will be counselors available at the high school, and at all buildings, to help students as they process this tragedy and their grief. I ask you join us in prayers for these young men, their families and loved ones.”
The three teens were all wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
According to statistics from the highway patrol, this is the 15th fatal crash of 2022 within the county.