Thursday was a special night for the St. Clair R-XIII graduating class of 2022.
High school principal Michael Cornwell addressed the students at their graduation ceremony May 12. Cornwell called the graduates “dreambuilders” and expressed his pride in their accomplishments.
“Your success today has springboarded you to take those initial steps to control your dreams and hopes,” he said. “You have shown the initiative and the desire to make those dreams a reality. Thomas Edison stated, ‘If we did the things we are capable of, we would astound ourselves.’ ”
Narmeen Ormar, who is an exchange student from Palestine, said her post-high school plans are not yet finalized.
“I want to be rich,” she said, laughing. “I want to go to college and then maybe come back here.”
Omar said she will head home while applying and interviewing for colleges around the world. Recently, she interviewed at Harvard University and is waiting to hear back about admission. She said she is hoping to be accepted into an accounting program and learn programming on the side.
Madison Hogan said she is going to Missouri State to follow in her mother’s footsteps and earn an elementary special education degree.
One of the biggest things Hogan will miss about high school, she said, is playing in the band, which she has done since sixth grade. She called her bandmates a big family. Although Hogan is unsure whether to pick up the bass clarinet in a Bears uniform, she said she’ll likely be in color guard.
Adam Rowald, who graduated summa cum laude, plans to attend Benedictine University in Mesa, Arizona to play volleyball.
“I’m just ready to go, ready to go out,” said Rowald, who will be pursuing a computer science major and an entrepreneurship minor.
“It’s super exciting. I’ve been actually doing a lot of coding by myself, trying to ramp up to it and that’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I love the computer science part and I want to build a business.”
Kimber Miller said she is excited to attend East Central College in the fall where she plans to pursue the health science pathway.
Alex Reinwald, who plans to attend Missouri Southern State in Joplin, said leading up to graduation he has been focused on his time at St. Clair High School.
In her address, class president Current Smith — who graduated cum laude — reflected on the lyrics of the class song: Good Riddance by Green Day. The first line goes, “Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road.” Smith urged her classmates, themselves at a fork in life, to keep their shared memories.
“Our paths have intertwined together these past 12 years and it’s time to go our own ways,” she said. “While I know some of you will cherish this, and some of you are so eager to leave, don’t forget that this is where you came from. Even if you leave St. Clair, it will always welcome you back, no matter what.”
Smith reflected on memories from her time in the district, drawing laughs from the crowd with a story about a first grade marriage and how Rowald helped the senior class win powder puff volleyball as a ringer transfer from St. Louis during his senior year.
Smith — and the second student speaker, academic honor student Seth Turman, who graduated summa cum laude — also talked about the challenges the class has faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The speakers thanked St. Clair teachers, staff, their classmates and members of the community who supported them.
“Some of you may have no idea where life will go after this and I’m sure some of you think you have it all figured out,” Smith said. “The truth is, even if we think we have it all figured out, life happens and plans change. ... I’m sure you have dreams. I encourage you to go out and enjoy them.”
St. Clair’s graduation marked the first high school commencement of 2022. Seniors from both New Haven High School and St. Francis Borgia High School will graduate Thursday, May 19. Pacific will host graduation May 22, while Washington High will host graduation May 26.