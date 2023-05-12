St. Clair High School graduates left their commencement ceremony Thursday evening armed with words of encouragement.
While 159 students graduated, 153 attended the ceremony. The 2023 class was slightly smaller than previous years.
Principal Michael Cornwell told the graduates that, in addition to happiness, they may face hardships and failure in their life ahead, but from those challenges, they will succeed.
“When you leave here tonight, be heroic and courageous,” Cornwell said. “You are our heroes, and we are proud of every one of you today.”
When High School Teacher of the Year Matthew Harrison took the stage, he said he wasn’t going to quote Lincoln or Dr. Seuss. Instead, he would expound upon a statement in one of his favorite books, “The Warrior” by Jim Butcher. Harrison said that in the book, seemingly unimportant events happen alongside the main story arc, and at the end, someone tells the protagonist, “The real war happened when you weren’t looking.” The protagonist discovered that small events lead to big changes for other people, such as an abused woman breaking the cycle for her daughter.
“We are fighting on the front lines of life,” Harrison said. “What we may not notice, though, are the quiet battles that happen behind the scenes when we really aren’t paying attention. Those moments may be the ones that have the most impact. Every one of us is a warrior whether we realize it or not. Every one of us is making a difference in lives that we touch every single day.”
2023 Class President Alexus Cox mentioned how taking science teacher Ben Martin’s biotechnology class impacted her life more than she realized in her remarks.
Cox said Martin starts every class by saying, “Today is a brand new day.” The teacher had “motivational Mondays,” and the last two weeks of school Martin read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss, and by giving every student in his class a smiley face pin, like the one he wears every day.
“When I see the pin, I am reminded that each day you can either dwell on the bad that has happened or wake up with a smile and start fresh,” Cox said.
Cox said the message Martin sends should be heard by everyone and not just the students who take his classes. Under each of the graduates’ chairs, she left a smiley face pin, and while she doesn’t expect them to wear it every day, she hopes they will look at it and remember that every day is a new day, and to not let the past get in their way.
“We have the opportunity to take control of our lives and while that’s scary, it means that each time we wake up, we can make the choice to better ourselves and have a good impact on someone else that day,” Cox said.
Academic Honor Student and Student Council President Paris Perkins also talked about the importance of making yourself and others happy while breaking down the phrase “do what makes your soul happy,” a phrase her mother says to her often. “We live in a world where we’re always being told to do things for ourselves. And while you have to keep yourself in mind, don’t be self-serving,” Perkins said. “I promise, you make others around you happy without giving yourself up. It’s a hard balance, but it is possible.”
“I am so thankful for each individual in front of me,” she said. “If you remember nothing else from tonight, I wish you would remember ‘do what makes your soul happy’ and to love the people around you to the moon and back.”
After thanking everyone who had made an impact on her, Academic Honor Student and Student Council President Melodi Miller shared the phrase that had stuck with her over the years; “Love God, love others.”
She stressed the importance of compassion, and that it takes no effort to be kind and caring.
“Thank you seniors for the unforgettable memories, laughs and tears,” Miller said. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this class. Love you guys, God bless, and thank you.”
The graduation ceremony was moved to the school’s gym due to inclement weather.
St. Clair was the first of the county’s high schools to hold commencement exercises. St. Francis Borgia High School will hold its graduation on May 18, followed by the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s Pacific High School graduation program on May 21.
Washington High School and Union High School commencement exercises are both scheduled for May 25.