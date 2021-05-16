During Thursday evening’s commencement ceremony, St. Clair High School Principal Jennifer Davis urged the 2021 graduating class to carry their school memories with them.
“You are beginning a new chapter, where you’re going to be the star in your own success story,” Davis told the 177 seniors who attended graduation. “That’s something to be proud of; you’ll be the main character. You’ll be the person who will lift others up, who will be successful, because you are a St. Clair Bulldog. ... Be proud of St. Clair High School, because we are so very proud of you.”
Davis’ words were echoed by the district’s teacher of the year, Sarah Dierker, who also addressed the graduating class and their families at the ceremony held on the school’s football field.
“It is very surreal to think that 21 years ago, I sat in probably the same folding chairs, I stood on the stage and I received my St. Clair High School diploma. ... I thought, like many new graduates, that I can’t wait to get out of this place, to leave St. Clair and spread my wings. I can vividly remember the mixed emotions of excitement, the fear of the unknown and everything in between.”
Dierker continued, “I am proof that it is OK to have those mixed emotions and to not have all of the answers right now. I also need you to know that it’s OK to end up back home in St. Clair. ... Don’t be ashamed to bring your successes back to St. Clair and help continue to build this amazing community, and if St. Clair isn’t a part of your future pathway, that’s wonderful, but please make great strides where you go, leaving your Bulldog paw prints wherever you may go. But please, also don’t forget where you come from.”
St. Clair High School’s commencement ceremony marked the first Franklin County High School graduation of 2021. The other ceremonies for area high schools are: St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, May 20; Meramec Valley R-III High School in Pacific, May 23; Washington High School, May 27; and Union High School, May 27.
Dierker said she hoped the graduates would take the time to pause and reflect about the memories they made while walking the halls of St. Clair High School.
“Hopefully you all have memories to cherish from your tenure here, whether it is your freshman year icebreaker dance, homecoming assemblies, or last week watching Molly Carter score a touchdown during the Powderpuff football game,” Dierker said.
Taylor Johnson and Elexis Wohlgemuth also encouraged their fellow graduates to remember their time at St. Clair fondly.
Johnson and Wohlgemuth led their classmates and those in attendance through a proverbial walk in time. In their joint speech, the two graduates shared memories of elementary school playground antics, the ups-and-downs of junior high school and the years they spent in high school together.
“No matter how many organizations you joined, it was the people around you tonight that made your high school experience unique and memorable,” Johnson said.
Wohlgemuth said, “High school was the turning point in many of our lives, as we look around tonight, fully knowing that this could very well be the last time that many of us will ever be together. I feel there’s comfort in the indisputable fact that we will forever share a bond with one another, no matter where we go from here.”