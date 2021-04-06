Among the 1,046 votes cast for the April 6 St. Clair R-XIII School District Board of Education election, 13 votes decided the final winner.
In a race for two seats, Robert Taylor received 419 votes, and new challenger Tracey Roberts (Sindelar) beat incumbent Craig Licklider with vote counts of 318 to 305.
“I'm just excited to be part of their team,” Roberts said. “This will be the first time that they've had a woman on the board for a while, and so (I’m looking forward to) giving them a different perspective.”
Taylor has served since 2018. Licklider had been on the board since 2015.
In the Franklin County R-II School District, another three-way race concluded with two winners. Incumbents Dale Allen Borcherding and Amanda L. Yates will return to the board after receiving 61 and 60 votes, respectively. New challenger Audrey Freitag received 18.
“I am looking forward to continuing the building and security improvements that we have done so far,” Yates said, “and then just overall making the lives of the students and staff members the best that they can be.”
Borcherding said he plans to continue working on infrastructure projects as well.
“Thanks to people, the community for supporting me and supporting the district,” he said.
The Missourian contacted Taylor for comment but has not heard back.