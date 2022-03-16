St. Clair’s annual Independence Day fireworks will remain on the last Saturday of June for at least the next three years.
Some members of the St. Clair Board of Aldermen wanted to change the date, which has been held on the final Saturday of June for several years, thinking it was too early and far away from Independence Day.
In 2021, the fireworks show was held June 26, a full eight days before the Fourth of July. At the time, city officials told The Missourian they did this to avoid competing with fireworks shows in nearby cities like Union and Washington, which held their firework shows on July 3 and July 4, respectively.
However, Ward 2 Aldermen Amanda Sikes and Jamie Frossard said after the previous meeting on Feb. 22, they heard resident feedback that changed their minds.
“After having spoken to many people, they like the consistency of having it before the holiday so they can be in town,” Sikes said.
Frossard said she’d heard similar sentiment from “not all, but a majority” of St. Clair residents she spoke to since the previous meeting.
Sikes said many people plan their vacations so they’re still in town for the St. Clair fireworks show and have it be the “kickoff of their Fourth of July celebration.”
Mayor Cozy Bailey, who argued last meeting to change the date of the fireworks celebration, kept the same stance, arguing the city shouldn’t worry about other cities and that the spirit of the holiday was to celebrate the Fourth of July not a random day in June.
“We’re not in competition with Sullivan,” Bailey said. “It’s about Independence Day, not necessarily June.”
The Board of Aldermen voted 3-0 to set the fireworks show on the final Saturday of June for 2022, 2023 and 2024, with Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland absent. That means, if the board doesn’t decide to change the dates again, the show would take place on June 25, 2022, June 24, 2023 and June 29, 2024.
Ward 1 Alderman Cherie Counts, as well as other aldermen, said they would like to see the return of Freedom Fest, an annual event hosted by the city along with the fireworks, before it was canceled indefinitely in 2019 due to a lack of attendees, according to previous Missourian reporting. In 2017, it was canceled because the city held a solar eclipse watch party instead.