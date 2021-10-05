St. Clair officials announced at their Sept. 20 meeting that the city was receiving $475,000 through the American Rescue Plan, a federal program designed to provide relief from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I would be confident in saying we’ll probably be going in the direction of infrastructure,” said City Administrator Travis Dierker, who is responsible for managing the funds. “Like everyone else, we have an aging infrastructure system.”
Dierker said that means water systems, stormwater and wastewater.
Projects to be funded could include relining manholes to decrease the inflow and infiltration into the water system from rainwater and other runoff, Jason Ivie, St. Clair’s public works director, said in an email, which was also signed by Dierker.
Another large project the city is interested in pursuing is an upgrade to the lines around and connecting to the water system near the airport. This project, they said, would upgrade the whole system.