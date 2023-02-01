St. Clair Elks Anniversary Banquet
St. Clair Elks Exalted Ruler Bill Voyles addresses a large crowd Saturday evening at the 40th anniversary of the St. Clair Elks, Lodge 2651. He is flanked by Elks dignitaries from around Missouri.

 Missourian Photo/Reid Glenn.

Lodge has given nearly $2.5 million since founding in 1983

One of 18 Elks Club chapters in Missouri when it was founded in 1983, Lodge No. 2651 in St. Clair is celebrating four decades of fraternity and philanthropy this year.

Dennis Carmack, the vice president of the Elks’ Southeast district in Dexter laughs as a joke is told from the lectern Saturday at St. Clair Lodge No. 2651’s 40th anniversary party.