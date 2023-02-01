Lodge has given nearly $2.5 million since founding in 1983
One of 18 Elks Club chapters in Missouri when it was founded in 1983, Lodge No. 2651 in St. Clair is celebrating four decades of fraternity and philanthropy this year.
The group hosted a banquet in celebration Saturday, when member Leroy Nunn announced the Elks had donated nearly $2.5 million to community causes in its 40 years, which includes $12,000 annually in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
“As of today, our programs continue to grow and assist those in the community seeking help,” Nunn said. “The scholarship program started 30 years ago has grown to $12,000 annually to graduating seniors and we proudly donated about $7,000 annually to local DARE programs.”
The club has a close relationship with the St. Clair R-XIII Air Force junior ROTC program, some of the members of which presented the colors and helped serve the meal Saturday evening. St. Clair Elks members and guests from clubs from around the state filled the hall for the celebration, where Nunn spoke. Current St. Clair Exalted Ruler (president) Bill Voyles also spoke from the head table, where past state president Marc Beckman and Missouri Elks President Steven Green was also seated.
When 131 men chartered St. Clair Lodge No. 2651, it was the 18th Elks location in Missouri. Within three years the club grew to 326 men and, after inducting the first women into the club in 2002, has grown to over 500 people today.
“With hard work and dedication we have grown our membership to 550 members and look forward to the next 40 years of service to the community,” Nunn said, toasting the contributors of the organization, those alive and deceased.
James and Tina Stephens, who are from outside of St. Clair, have played cards at the lodge nearly every Thursday night for the past decade or so. They said they have really enjoyed the friends they have made, with inside jokes and connections made from years of friendly competition. Bingo is also a long-running weekly game enjoyed by many at the hall.
The Elks Lodge is in the former IGA grocery store, where Voyles said he had his first job. It was renovated in 2017 and hosts community events for groups outside of the club, too.
“This lodge has helped shape the history of St. Clair as a town because of the impact it’s made on the lives of its people,” said John Gross, who is an official with the Missouri State Elks Organization.
