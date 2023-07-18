A St. Clair man sustained minor injuries after the car he was driving struck a tree on Saturday night.
At approximately 9:41 p.m., a 2008 Ford Mustang was traveling north on North Commercial Road near the intersection of Van Brown Court in St. Clair, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
