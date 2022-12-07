A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August.
After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
“We continuously monitor district library collections, working to ensure that materials are age-appropriate and content-appropriate for our educational setting,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said.
The Washington, Union R-XI and Meramec Valley R-III school districts have not removed any books this school year, according to district administrators. A request to the New Haven School District for comment was not answered as of press time.
The book pulled from St. Clair’s school shelves was published in 2017 and in 2018 won the American Library Association’s Michael L. Printz Award, for its “literary excellence.” The ALA has listed the book as one of the ten most challenged books every year since it was printed for obscenity, violence, vulgarity, drug use, and “because it was thought to promote an anti-police message and indoctrination of a social agenda.”
Kruse said the book “contains significant profanity and violence, and can be read as having an anti-law enforcement agenda. The book does not lend itself to our written curriculum and is not seen as essential to the district’s educational mission.”
St. Clair’s removal of “The Hate U Give” was not included in a PEN America report that lists 297 books removed from circulation in at least 11 districts since the passage of state Senate Bill No. 775, which includes an amendment banning visual materials with “sexually explicit” content.
Many of the books listed in the report are graphic novels, including the Pulitzer-prize winning “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale,” which was written by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman. The book depicts Spiegelman interviewing his father about his experiences as a Polish Jew and a Holocaust survivor.
“What could be more fascist than forbidding people from seeing books that reveal the horrors of fascism,” Art Spiegelman asked in a statement to PEN America.
Another graphic novel banned in some libraries is “Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked The World.” This book, which was released in 2019 to critical acclaim, is a graphic novel that depicts the life of several well-known women. Among those profiled in the book are American investigative journalist Nellie Bly, who famously traveled around the world in 72 days and wrote an expose accounting her time undercover in a mental institution, and St. Louis-born Josephine Baker, who rose to fame in Paris and then worked for the French Resistance during World War II.
Alongside adaptations of some of Mark Twain’s books, Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and illustrated Children’s Bible, other books that have been pulled from school library shelves over the past few months include: “1984” by George Orwell, “Slaugtherhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut, and “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck.
While only the St. Clair district has pulled one book from the library's shelves, other districts in the St. Louis metro region have barred students from reading several books, according to PEN America’s list. Webster Groves banned 11 books, Kirkwood R-VII banned 14 books and Rockwood R-VI banned 22. Wentzville R-IV tops the list having pulled more than 220 books from library shelves for an “indeterminate period of review.”
“The unfortunate reality of Senate Bill 775 is that, now in effect, it includes criminal penalties for individual educators,” A spokesperson for Kirkwood told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We are not willing to risk those potential consequences and will err on the side of caution ...”
All five of the local districts have a policy regarding the selection of books for school libraries. They all include provisions on age-appropriateness and some districts, including Washington, Union, St. Clair and Meramec Valley, include provisions for reconsideration of materials.
PEN America is a not-for-profit organization that was formed in 1922 and advocates for free expression. In an open letter, over 20 authors and illustrators joined the organization in protesting the sweeping book bans, saying the removal deprived students across Missouri of the freedom to read.
“Such overzealous book banning is going to do more harm than good,” the letter reads. “Book bans limit opportunities for students to see themselves in literature and to build empathy for experiences different from their own. They deprive students of the freedom to read–to think, to imagine, to grow.”
PEN America listed Missouri as the state with the ninth most bans in April.
“Even amid an avalanche of book bans this fall, the removals in Missouri stand out,” said Jonathan Friedman, PEN’s director of free expression and education programs.