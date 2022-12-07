Classroom Graphic
Buy Now

A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August.

After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.