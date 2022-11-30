Proposal for the St. Clair High School Performing Arts Center

Pictured is a rendering of the proposed 780-seat performing arts center that was shown to the St. Clair school board Aug. 25 during its meeting. Construction for the project could start this winter.  Submitted Photo.

The St. Clair R-XIII School District finally has an agreement with a contractor to build its planned 780-seat performing arts center. Unfortunately, the initial bid for construction was over $5 million more than anticipated.

A month after the district’s board discussed the possibility of using remaining money from a 2019 bond issue to fund the project, members were forced to consider “value engineering” to complete it at the board’s monthly meeting Nov. 10. After settling on some changes on how to finance the project, the board unanimously accepted Brockmiller Construction Inc.’s bid for about $12.9 million dollars.