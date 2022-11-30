The St. Clair R-XIII School District finally has an agreement with a contractor to build its planned 780-seat performing arts center. Unfortunately, the initial bid for construction was over $5 million more than anticipated.
A month after the district’s board discussed the possibility of using remaining money from a 2019 bond issue to fund the project, members were forced to consider “value engineering” to complete it at the board’s monthly meeting Nov. 10. After settling on some changes on how to finance the project, the board unanimously accepted Brockmiller Construction Inc.’s bid for about $12.9 million dollars.
“The goal originally was a safe room, a performing arts center, an oversized stage that could seat the whole band and enough seats for the entire high school population. We’re going to get it,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “Those were the big ones.”
Before discussing finances and cost-savings measures, Incite Design Studio, the St. Louis architecture firm assigned to the project, reviewed its designs for the construction of a 19,120- square-foot dome, new entrance, and redesign of the current, much smaller, auditorium into classrooms and offices. The dome would be located east of the current breezeway, and the main entrance for St. Clair High School would be on the end of the breezeway.
St. Clair received two base bids for the project, from Brockmiller, of Farmington, for $15.5 million and from Wright Construction Services Inc., of St. Peters, for $19.9 million. The district has about $11.1 million in bond funds designated for the project after using some leftover bond proceeds on other projects including constructing new bleachers for the football and soccer field. In October, Kruse and the board were prepared to pay about $9.5 million.
“We’re not seeing the (price of) materials and stuff escalate, that’s kind of plateaued — some may have dropped a little,” said Incite Design Client Leader Mike Hilmes, who attended the meeting with project manager Jeff Keim, “It’s the labor shortage. It’s subcontractors being available for anywhere.”
This isn’t the first time the school district has dealt with budget issues on the project. In November 2021, the district fired the previous design firm after the company returned with design plans that were over budget. Those plans had renderings of a building that would cost between $11 million and $12 million. FGM Archetects, which has seven offices nationally, said redesigning plans to get the project within budget would require additional fees, and the district ended its contract.
Keim said the Incite Design would not charge for redesigning the project and approached Brockmiller to consider cost-saving measures before November’s meeting. The board voted unanimously to approve a plan that achieved $4.5 million in savings. The revised plan does not include repaving some areas of the parking lot, it utilizes cheaper alternative materials and alternative independent suppliers for seats, curtains and audio-visual equipment. A student-congregation area was also removed from the original plans.
Once members voted unanimously in favor of the reduced contract, they discussed how to pay for the still more-than $1 million they would still owe Brockmiller when the bond money runs out, plus the additional cost of seats and equipment.
One option would be to move excess reserve money to the capital projects budget, according to school officials. Spending that money would bring the district’s cash back to about where it was before an influx of COVID-19 pandemic funding. However, the district decided to pursue a lease-purchase agreement, which is essentially a rent-to-own contract through the district’s investment bank, L.J. Hart & Company, of Chesterfield.
It is the same financing arrangement the district is using to fund $1.1 million for new synthetic turf at its football/soccer field and baseball/softball field. The agreement could be for as long as 15 years with an expected interest rate of about 5 percent.
“I feel like we are delivering to the voters what they asked for in June of 2020,” Kruse said. “It’s been a long road, but we’re keeping our commitment.”