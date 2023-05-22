A St. Clair concrete contractor is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly defrauding five Franklin County customers.
Daniel Carbone, 49, was charged in March with 12 felony counts of deceptive business practice, stealing by deceit and financial exploitation of the elderly. The charges are in connection with his businesses, Concrete Impressions and All Pro Concrete.
The case is being prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
In a press release announcing the criminal charges, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Carbone promised to provide mostly concrete and other exterior remodeling work in exchange for large down payments. The charges allege that after taking payments from customers, Carbone either did minimal work before abandoning the project completely, or did no work at all in spite of being paid by victims in advance. Carbone left consumers with no materials for their payments and refused multiple demands for refunds according to Bailey.
In total, the consumers paid more than $55,000 to Carbone.
The probable cause statement alleges Carbone “willfully, knowingly and with intent to defraud,” made false promises to several customers in Franklin and St. Louis counties.
In November, the Better Business Bureau gave Carbone’s Concrete Impressions an “F” rating.
In Franklin County, Carbone was paid $750 from an elderly Pacific man in exchange for building a retaining wall and set of stairs at the man’s home. None of the work was completed.
He was also paid more than $750 by a Pacific woman as a deposit for a planned concrete patio and sidewalk at the woman’s home, but Carbone never showed up to complete the work.
According to court documents, Carbone is also accused of defrauding an elderly Villa Ridge woman who had hired him to enlarge the deck at her home. The woman reportedly paid Carbone more than $750 for the work, but didn’t complete the work as promised.
Carbone was reportedly also hired by a St. Clair man to do some excavation around the man’s home and then to do some concrete work on the property. After being paid more than $750 in a deposit, Carbone never completed the work.
Carbone also is charged with defrauding a Gray Summit man who gave him a deposit to construct a new driveway, garage floor and retaining wall at the man’s home. Carbone never completed the work.
A Florissant woman told BBB she gave Carbone $14,000 to do various jobs, which were never performed. Carbone was also reportedly paid $4,000 in July 2022 to construct a concrete patio for a Eureka woman, another job he didn’t do.
A University City woman paid Carbone $2,866 to replace stairs, which he didn’t do.
BBB reported there are two open civil cases against Carbone, one in St. Louis County and another in Franklin County.
In June 2022, BBB reports that he was found in default in Jefferson County and ordered to pay more than $4,000.
Carbone was charged in August 2022 for passing a bad check in Franklin County according to court files.
Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.